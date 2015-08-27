Mehvash Fatima

White Chocolate Chip Cookie Watch Face

Mehvash Fatima
Mehvash Fatima
  • Save
White Chocolate Chip Cookie Watch Face cookiejar chocolate moto 360 android wear android watchface cookie
Download color palette

This is the white chocolate chip cookie watch face from my Cookie Jar watch faces.

Cookie Jar is available on the Play Store, check it out: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.watchfuldesign.cookiejar&hl=en

Feedback is always appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Mehvash Fatima
Mehvash Fatima

More by Mehvash Fatima

View profile
    • Like