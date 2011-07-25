Steve Hogan

Under the Southern Cross, anything is possible!

doodle illustration stars blue cross nes constellation
Having a bit of fun with my favourite NES game, Star Tropics. Feel free to rebound something based on your favourite 8-bit memories.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
