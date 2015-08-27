Jesse Bennett-Chamberlain
Jesse Bennett-Chamberlain
Kayako Icon icon logo kayako
After several years of working along side Kayako, I'm excited to start showing some of the work I've been involved in. Here’s the new icon that I had a hand in developing.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
