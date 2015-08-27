Trevor Curtis

Day - 26 Sports

Trevor Curtis
Trevor Curtis
  • Save
Day - 26 Sports logo challenge stoke city sports shield rebrand logo england futbol soccer
Download color palette

Keeping true to the soccer theme of my previous sport logos I decided to update Stoke City's Logo (Premiere League Team). Thought the slab serif made it look stronger as well as the straight and angled edges of the banner at the bottom give the logo a nice modern athletic touch.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Trevor Curtis
Trevor Curtis

More by Trevor Curtis

View profile
    • Like