Valeria Ruiz-Schulze
Indicius

Berkeley Publication

Valeria Ruiz-Schulze
Indicius
Valeria Ruiz-Schulze for Indicius
Hire Us
  • Save
Berkeley Publication journal publication university website education header college
Download color palette

Berkeley Publication features articles and current news related to Berkeley, University of California. I did a complete UX/UI redesign of their site working with Indicius and Toi.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Indicius
Indicius

More by Indicius

View profile
    • Like