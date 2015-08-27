Tanner Nelson

esca beacons

I'm ecstatic to announce esca. It's not just a beautiful beacon, it's an entirely re-imagined idea about what bluetooth beacons are and how they should work. A lot of incredibly talented people have been working on this for a long time, and I think it's going to change the way people use beacons.

Check out the website:
http://esca.io

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
