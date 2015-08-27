Hans Bennewitz

Super Sized - update

I've done 28 out of 52 different superhero and food combinations in my semi-weekly drawing challenge called Super-Sized... check out https://instagram.com/explore/tags/supersizedsketch/ to see them all!

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
