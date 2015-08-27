Saleh Bazuhair

Jelly Effect !

Jelly Effect ! animation ios jelly effect . app ux ui
Hello guys

I am starting learning Prototyping in AE after seen so many cool & inspiring animation here in Dribbble

So this is just one of my first practice animation about jelly effect ! .. hope you guys like it

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
