SMYC flag custom lettering restaurant brandidentity branding design graphic design logo concept
A big part of the design process that we love is exploring the possibilities of what a brand can grow into and become. Posted above is a restaurant concept logo for Santa Monica Yacht Club that fell through the cracks. So here's to the seed that did not suc-seed. You are never FARMgotten.

