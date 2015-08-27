Ash Huang

book proofs :D

Ash Huang
Ash Huang
  • Save
book proofs :D proof blue red gradient cover print book the firesteel
Download color palette

Finally...The e-book is out for pre-order. You'll have to wait a bit longer for the hardcover.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Ash Huang
Ash Huang

More by Ash Huang

View profile
    • Like