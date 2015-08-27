Tobias Cornille

10 na 10 logotype

Tobias Cornille
Tobias Cornille
  • Save
10 na 10 logotype calligraphy type pencil hand lettering sketch logo typography lettering logotype
Download color palette

We're starting a little production company called "10 na 10" (10 past 10). For our logo I'm creating a logotype. I started with a quick sketch and I'm trying to improve it now. Feedback on the latest version is very welcome :)

Tobias Cornille
Tobias Cornille

More by Tobias Cornille

View profile
    • Like