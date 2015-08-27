Rebound UK Logo

Daniel Waugh

Logo i designed for one of my favourite music producers, Kenny Hayes for his new label.
Really happy with the result and i get to look forward to seeing something i designed being used on releases of some of my favourite tunes :D

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
