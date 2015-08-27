Michael E. Olson

Stevie Ray Vaughn Guitar Vector

Stevie Ray Vaughn Guitar Vector
Stevie Ray Vaughn has always been one of my favorite guitar players. He played the guitar with his heart more than his fingers. Today is the anniversary of the helicopter crash that took his life much too soon. Rest in peace Stevie, you are missed.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
