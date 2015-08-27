Nick Dominguez

Digital Dispute Icons

Digital Dispute Icons finance fintech illustration icons
One of the many features about TrueAccord that sets the company apart from other competitors, and makes us the more customer friendly option, is our ability to provide a well documented and efficient way for customers to dispute a debt. These were some illustrations I did this week for an upcoming whitepaper we'll be launching on this topic.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
