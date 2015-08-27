Digital Dispute Icons

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
One of the many features about TrueAccord that sets the company apart from other competitors, and makes us the more customer friendly option, is our ability to provide a well documented and efficient way for customers to dispute a debt. These were some illustrations I did this week for an upcoming whitepaper we'll be launching on this topic.