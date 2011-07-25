Mike Nickells

Restaurant Week Cover

Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells
  • Save
Restaurant Week Cover illustration design print vector food charity
Download color palette

This illustration and copy was part of a section cover I did where for a week several Kansas City restaurants gave special deals on their dinner menus and part of the money from their sales went to the Harvester's food pantry.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells

More by Mike Nickells

View profile
    • Like