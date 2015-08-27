Eric Hill

Baseball Trivia

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
  • Save
Baseball Trivia badge crest illustration trivia baseball
Download color palette

This is part of a launch screen for an app that fizzled in the concept stages. But as a die-hard Cubs fan, I thoroughly enjoyed building pieces for it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Eric Hill
Eric Hill
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Eric Hill

View profile
    • Like