Conrad Irwin
Superhuman

Animate Search to Close

Conrad Irwin
Superhuman
Conrad Irwin for Superhuman
  • Save
Animate Search to Close close icon search animation gif
Download color palette

Playing around with a playful transition from Search to Close for when the user opens the search box in http://superhuman.com/.

It might be a bit busy to actually use, so going to explore other options, any ideas?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Superhuman
Superhuman
The fastest email experience ever made.

More by Superhuman

View profile
    • Like