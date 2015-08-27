Tim Foster

S & D Monogram

Tim Foster
Tim Foster
Hire Me
  • Save
S & D Monogram icon d s music typography monogram dentist logo branding
Download color palette

Monogram for the Spyfield Dentistry Centre.

I had the pleasure of working with the guys at Konnekt Digital on the design of their identity.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Tim Foster
Tim Foster
Branding & Web Designer 🌲
Hire Me

More by Tim Foster

View profile
    • Like