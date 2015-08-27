Photoshop Mock-ups - sethakkerman.com

After the wireframe and page flow diagrams were complete, I created a hi-fidelity Photoshop mock-up for sethakkerman.com. It helped me sort out final image dimensions and proportions. I keep a database of all current portfolio images handy so placing those was as easy as placing the pre-written text in the wireframe diagram.

This this image larger on Flickr: https://flic.kr/p/xSynun