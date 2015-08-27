Mel Firetto

Twin Brother's Rebrand

Mel Firetto
Mel Firetto
  • Save
Twin Brother's Rebrand website pencil thumbs up like coffee branding ui ux punk skull icons rebrand
Download color palette

Helping my twin brother (who is also a designer) rebrand himself and build a new site. These are some icons I designed for him!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Mel Firetto
Mel Firetto

More by Mel Firetto

View profile
    • Like