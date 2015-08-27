Ollie Kavanagh

WIP Concept

Ollie Kavanagh
Ollie Kavanagh
  • Save
WIP Concept illustration svg sneakers
Download color palette

Some work in progress on a new personal project to document all the sneakers I own (and illustrate them all). Will be an animated journey through them using SVGs.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Ollie Kavanagh
Ollie Kavanagh

More by Ollie Kavanagh

View profile
    • Like