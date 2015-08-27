Conner Drew
English Phonetic Transcription v3

Conner Drew
handsome
This shot is a rebound of a couple previous shots I did. I wanted to explore what a history and saved feature would look like. Here is what I came up with.

I also used a prototyping tool that was new to me, Flinto for Mac. I enjoyed using it very, very much. I suggest checking it out!

flinto.com/mac

Working file: http://cl.ly/3x2p3C0B1T0a

Ipa dribbble rebound still 2x
Rebound of
English Phonetic Transcription Interaction 2
By Conner Drew
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
