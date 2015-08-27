English Phonetic Transcription v3

This shot is a rebound of a couple previous shots I did. I wanted to explore what a history and saved feature would look like. Here is what I came up with.

I also used a prototyping tool that was new to me, Flinto for Mac. I enjoyed using it very, very much. I suggest checking it out!

flinto.com/mac

Working file: http://cl.ly/3x2p3C0B1T0a