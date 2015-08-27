Antonio

Hello Dribbble

Hello Dribbblers, my name is Antonio and I'm learning design thanks to @Fabio Basile - my fantastic brother and teacher. Be gentle with me please, I have been designing for just under a month 👋🏼😃

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
