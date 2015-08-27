JT Grauke

Diversity Analyst Dashboard

Diversity Analyst Dashboard data visualization color jtgrauke diversity analyst emsi data ux ui
Got a little carried away with the colors on this one. The dashboard for Diversity Analyst, a tool for businesses to use as they benchmark their talent against other areas. It's also used in recruitment to look for diverse candidates when they're hiring...

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
