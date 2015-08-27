Bjork LowPoly Portrait

LOWPOLY PORTRAITS: ARTISTS

BJORK

Low Poly Illustration consists in the reduction of the image to the minimum essence through polygons. In this case, triangles.

I invite you to see the process and how it´s made since the beggining to the final result. Enjoy!

See the whole collection and process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/26076325/Low-Poly-Portraits-Artists