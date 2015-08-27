Matia Gobbo

D is for Delicatesse

Matia Gobbo
Matia Gobbo
  • Save
D is for Delicatesse organic patisserie delicatesse identity logo lettering d
Download color palette

Mark-only version of the same "Delicatesse" brand I'm working on

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Matia Gobbo
Matia Gobbo

More by Matia Gobbo

View profile
    • Like