Salvador Dali LowPoly Portrait

Salvador Dali LowPoly Portrait vector digitalart illustration portrait lowpoly dali salvadordali
LOWPOLY PORTRAITS: ARTISTS
SALVADOR DALI

Low Poly Illustration consists in the reduction of the image to the minimum essence through polygons. In this case, triangles.

I invite you to see the process and how it´s made since the beggining to the final result. Enjoy!

See the whole collection and process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/26076325/Low-Poly-Portraits-Artists

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
