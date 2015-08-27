Derek Yoder

unity in community

unity in community branding athletics sports type bird eagle logo
another one for the alma mater. after continuous years of school levies failing, the school was in threat of being closed for good. juniors and seniors wore this mark and went out to perform community service and raise awareness.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
