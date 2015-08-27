Good for Sale
Ian Barnard

Wild

Ian Barnard
Ian Barnard
  • Save
Wild retro vintage illustrator photoshop textures vector typography double exposure lettering creative market

ExposureX2

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
ExposureX2
Download color palette

ExposureX2

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
ExposureX2

Playing around with my double exposure product I released last year with Justin Fennert

http://crtv.mk/e00RS

Ian Barnard
Ian Barnard
I help you to draw better letters!

More by Ian Barnard

View profile
    • Like