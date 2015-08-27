Antonella Tezza

Teambay

Teambay circle design logo
This is a logo I was working on. Teambay is anonymous feedback platform for companies where employees can submit their opinions and feelings to their managers in an anonymous way.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
