Nadim Malvat

Payroll for small business

Nadim Malvat
Nadim Malvat
  • Save
Payroll for small business florist shop flower interface payroll small business
Download color palette

Another fun motion graphics piece for a software feature. Thanks to Kylie He for helping me with beautiful illustrations.

Press "L" for like and watch in 2x please

See full video at https://vimeo.com/121083177

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Nadim Malvat
Nadim Malvat

More by Nadim Malvat

View profile
    • Like