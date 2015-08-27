Julia Lopez-Mobilia

Cotton Bureau Tee

illustration line drawing pebble stick diamond feather leaf leaves crystals shirt design print design
WOW ok so my design was selected by the lovely peeps over at Cotton Bureau for printing! Check it out right over here: https://cottonbureau.com/products/foraging-finds

Foraging Finds
