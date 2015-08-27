Mondalist Profile Map

Chris Meeks

At this point in using the app, a user would have just tapped on a map on a user's profile (either their own or someone else's). The map animates up and a user is able to swipe lists at the bottom (in addition to tapping on the markers themselves) to slide over to that list of Lists.

This was for Mondalist, an app where you would curate lists of your favorite places and share them with your friends.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
