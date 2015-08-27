Samuel Medvedowsky

Load More Button Animation

Samuel Medvedowsky
Samuel Medvedowsky
  • Save
Load More Button Animation load progress gif ux more loader loading button animation ui
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers,

Here is a quick and simple animation of a load more button I did for a project I'm working on. On click the page loads more content.

The font used is Atlas Grotesk

Hope you'll enjoy.

Feedbacks are welcomed ;)

--

Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Samuel Medvedowsky
Samuel Medvedowsky
Principal Product Designer @Metalab

More by Samuel Medvedowsky

View profile
    • Like