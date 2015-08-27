Lily Paper Co - lettering prints

So excited about my first set of prints!! I created this series as a personal project from my own photos, overlayed with original handlettering. All sales will go toward my Climate Ride fundraiser, which will work toward battling climate change - more info at bit.do/LilyRides

Info about the prints and better images found at https://instagram.com/lilypaperco/ or instagram.com/lilyelle :)

thanks for looking!