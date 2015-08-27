Alex Landoni

15 Hood to Coast patch

Alex Landoni
Alex Landoni
  • Save
15 Hood to Coast patch sasquatch patch run running hood to coast
Download color palette

Early version of the patch I developed for the DICK'S Sporting Goods corporate team running at Hood to Coast this year. Fun stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Alex Landoni
Alex Landoni

More by Alex Landoni

View profile
    • Like