Giacomo Flaim

Resume - Curriculum Vitae

Giacomo Flaim
Giacomo Flaim
  • Save
Resume - Curriculum Vitae inspiration jobs education skills cv resume curriculum vitae
Download color palette

My Curriculum Vitae

See behance for the complete version:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/28805353/Curriculum-Vitae-Resume

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Giacomo Flaim
Giacomo Flaim

More by Giacomo Flaim

View profile
    • Like