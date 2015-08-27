Nat Grogan

Nat Grogan
Nat Grogan
Innovate Type Logo
Just one set of a few unused logo options for Innovate Tutors. Shaded the coloured letters to give it a folded paper effect.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Nat Grogan
Nat Grogan

