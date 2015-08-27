Daniel Lutz

Lara Croft GO

Lara Croft GO
Environment art shot of Lara Croft GO, the second game I directed at Square Enix Montreal.

Out now on iOS, Android & Windows Phone!
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/lara-croft-go/id971304016?mt=8

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
