Butte County buscarons mother baby class illustration children motion 2d traditional cel animation animation frame by frame
This is from an expainer I directed and animated for Butte County.
Commissioned by Demo Duck and designed by @Vittorio Cacciatore
We had a tight schedule so we decided to work mostly on the transitions from one scene to another (frame by frame), and animate each scene in slow motion.
I'll upload the entire video soon.
Every comment will be very much appreciated!

