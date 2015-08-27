Arm Sattavorn

Having fun with the question you don't know

Arm Sattavorn
Arm Sattavorn
  • Save
Having fun with the question you don't know play finding yellow figuring lost fun question mark question
Download color palette

"In fact, the people who are the best in the world specialize at getting really good at the questions they don’t know."
Book : THE DIP
Author : Seth Godin

Here with sounds :)
https://vimeo.com/137444018

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Arm Sattavorn
Arm Sattavorn

More by Arm Sattavorn

View profile
    • Like