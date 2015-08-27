Taylor Ling

Onboard

Taylor Ling
Taylor Ling
  • Save
Onboard animation principle material design
Download color palette

One of the onboard process in an app that we have working on for quite some time, done using Principle for Mac.

Oh, this is also a peek into the app that we are going to release soon (hopefully) once we feel ready about it :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Taylor Ling
Taylor Ling

More by Taylor Ling

View profile
    • Like