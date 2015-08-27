Garro

Aristotle "The Soul Never Thinks"

Aristotle "The Soul Never Thinks" motion gif animation woods lake fog
The soul never thinks without a picture.

Aristotle "The Soul Never Thinks"
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
