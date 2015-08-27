Arm Sattavorn

something else

something else lines geometries shapes
"whenever your brain senses a pattern and gets too comfortable, It’s time to try something else"
Book : MANAGE YOUR DAY-TO-DAY
Author : Jocelyn K. Glei

I am trying to sharpen my creative and skill by making design and animation base on books I've read.

Here with sounds :)
https://vimeo.com/137445193

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
