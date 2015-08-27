Jeroen Wellens

identity brand purple design logo hartstof
New logo design for Hartstof.
Part of a new identity I designed recently.

Hartstof is a new company which will give creative workshops which have everything to do with fabric and sewing

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
