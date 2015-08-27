Maggie O'Connor

Earbits - Mobile App

Maggie O'Connor
Maggie O'Connor
  • Save
Earbits - Mobile App mobile music earbits
Download color palette

Here are a couple of screens I designed for Earbits' mobile applications.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Maggie O'Connor
Maggie O'Connor

More by Maggie O'Connor

View profile
    • Like