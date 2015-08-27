Yo Meyers

Satisfaction Questionnaire App

Yo Meyers
Yo Meyers
  • Save
Satisfaction Questionnaire App survey app questionnaire app ux ui
Download color palette

A Survey App i designed and developed for a international medical company.

Getting patients reviews of the experience in the clinic.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Yo Meyers
Yo Meyers

More by Yo Meyers

View profile
    • Like