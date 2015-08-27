Volodymyr Vakhnenko

Prototype of 3D illustration

Volodymyr Vakhnenko
Volodymyr Vakhnenko
  • Save
Prototype of 3D illustration illustration 3d prototype
Download color palette

Discussion of the future 3D illustration.

Final: https://dribbble.com/shots/2216390-Final-illustration

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Volodymyr Vakhnenko
Volodymyr Vakhnenko

More by Volodymyr Vakhnenko

View profile
    • Like