Joel Kelly

Wide Shoulder Big Bro 6-pack

Joel Kelly
Joel Kelly
  • Save
Wide Shoulder Big Bro 6-pack logo-design case-design beer-packaging beer brew wide-shoulder
Download color palette

This shows how the colors and layout would appear on a 6-pack case of beer.

Bdc7bc93b738926f66920df47f408994
Rebound of
Wide Shoulder Brewery Labels
By Joel Kelly
View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Joel Kelly
Joel Kelly

More by Joel Kelly

View profile
    • Like