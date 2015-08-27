Joel Kelly

Wide Shoulder Brewery Labels

wide-shoulder posters logos beer brewery
Logo was designed to incorporate a "W", a beer glass and a loose representation of wide shoulders. Each brew has it's own 2 color combination which can be used on all marketing materials.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
